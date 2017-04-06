"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

The Truth about Brush Laws in Daviess County

As with every story there are two sides, and this one is no exception. The meeting

reported by the North Missourian on March 29,201:7, was heavily weighted by the views of

a few men who control the money for road repairs in our county. Unfortunately, hundreds

of us have been harassed and bullied for many years by these overzealous, ignorant

politicians who cared more about furthering their careers and protecting

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 6th, 2017 | Category: Opinion | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply