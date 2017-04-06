Full steam ahead…

UPDATE: Legislation proposing to return the historic 1920s Delta Queen riverboat to Missouri sailed through the Senate (85-12) and now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
As noted in a previous column, the Delta Queen was a wooden steamboat built in the 1920s. It carried three U.S. Presidents and various other dignitaries among its thousands of passengers and also served as a naval ship during World War II.
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.