Full steam ahead…

UPDATE: Legislation proposing to return the historic 1920s Delta Queen riverboat to Missouri sailed through the Senate (85-12) and now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.

As noted in a previous column, the Delta Queen was a wooden steamboat built in the 1920s. It carried three U.S. Presidents and various other dignitaries among its thousands of passengers and also served as a naval ship during World War II.

