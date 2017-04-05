Winston students listed on honor roll

Winston High School recently announced its third quarter honor rolls.
A Honor Roll
Seniors: Gillian Heldenbrand, Monica Whitaker, Ashley Gadberry, Dalton Youtsey, Craig Lewis, Josie McFee, Riley Christensen.
Juniors: Ashley Noel, Chandler Asher.
Sophomores: Connor Christensen, Jacob Lewis, Shelby Mason, Elijah Vaughn, Emily Perry, Steven Youtsey, Thomas Gadd, Brooke Heldenbrand, Ross Nelson, Merynda Schussler, Carson Meek.
Freshmen: Holly Caldwell, Gabriel Riddle.
8th Grade: Marshall Farrell, Mollie Meek, Jakub Hisel, Teagan
