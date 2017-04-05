"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Pattonsburg hires all teachers on the list

Work continues on the new addition to the Pattonsburg school.

The Pattonsburg R-2 Board of Education hired all tenured teachers, non-tenured teachers, and part-time certified employees on the list provided them during their meeting held March 20. A motion carried (4-3) to offer a contract to Cody Jenkins, physical education teacher. Resignations were accepted from Kristen Etherton, counselor, and Jon Sullivan, high school English teacher.

High School Principal Hodge and

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 5th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply