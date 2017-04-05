"Like" us on Facebook

Gallatin musicians compete at district, advance to state

Gallatin High School had 32 participants in the District Solo and Ensemble Music Festival held at Central High School in St. Joseph on April 1, 2017.

The following students earned an Exemplary One-Rating and will be advancing to state for solos: Emily Condie, trumpet; Maelea Coulson, flute; Taylor Harper, flute; Sarabeth Michael, flute, Jade Wayne, clarinet, Jacob Wilson, trumpet; vocal solos — Emily Andersen, Blythe Hunter, Destiny Owings, Meredith Riley,

April 5th, 2017 | Category: School News

