Daviess County Sheriff’s office incident summary

3-28-17

9:17 am – Drive off from the Winston Pit Stop. Vehicle westbound on Highway 69.

11 am – Funeral escort.

11:22 am – Two-car accident at the junction of Highway 6 and NN in Jamesport with injuries.

11:40 am – Request for well-being check on subject in Gallatin.

11:56 am – Subject requesting deputy respond to residence in Gallatin.

12:19 pm – Richmond PD requesting well-being check on subject

