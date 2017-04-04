"Like" us on Facebook

Michael Clark

Memorial services for Michael Clark will be held Sunday, April 9, at Potosi Southern Baptist Church. Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Michael T. Clark, 64, Gilman City, died at his home Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, David Clark, Stephanie Hedgcorth, Jacob Alcorn, Stacia Clark; brothers, Randall Clark, Patrick Clark; sister, Valerie Clark; and seven grandchildren.

Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

April 4th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries

