Gallatin club elects new officers

The Laureate Delta Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held their March meeting at the home of Nancy Terry-Thompson. Members voted to donate $200 to Meals on Wheels and $100 to the Darla Tolle Memorial Fund.

The following new officers were elected: President Nancy Salmon, Vice President Barbara Irby, Secretary Lois Barton, Treasurer Linda Bridgeman and Corresponding Secretary Nancy Tate.

On April 3 members met at the home of Lois

