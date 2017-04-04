Active Aging Resource Center

April 14: Closed for Good Friday; April 19: Board meeting 10 a.m.; April 21: Blood pressure checks 11-12.
Menus April 10-14
Monday: taco salad, Spanish rice, tortilla chips, Mandarin oranges; Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, spinach, fruit cobbler; Wednesday: chicken wings, pasta salad, green beans, fruit gelatin, pumpkin bar; Thursday: ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, winter mix vegetables, peaches; Friday: closed.
