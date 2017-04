Peggy Ann Tribbey 1944-2017

Peggy was born on June 14, 1944, at Gallatin, Mo., to Merwin Ross Tribbey and Nellie Irene (Brown) Tribbey. She passed from this world on March 7, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mo.

Peggy and Jay Don Owsley were married on April 1, 1961. To this union were born four boys.

She graduated from Graff Vocational Technical School with a degree in nursing. She worked for 20 years

