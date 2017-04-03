James Lawrence England 1944-2017

James Lawrence England, 72, of Marshall, Mo., died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at his home.

No services will be held. Memorials may be made to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

Born Oct. 1, 1944, in Pattonsburg, Mo., James was the son of the late James Harold England and Vena Bowman England.

He was a graduate of

