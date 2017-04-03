Jail reviews tracking system contract

A new contract with InterAct Public Safety Systems was presented to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail Board for review and signatures during their meeting held March 31. This contract replaces the one held with the Missouri Sheriff’s Association for the jail tracking system.

Administrator Ed Howard gave the financial report, which was accepted by the board. Sales tax revenue for February $99,509.36; Commissary grossed $14,162.95 in March; CD Account balances $239,677.26

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.