"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Daviess County Library announces Adult Winter Reading Program winners

Daviess County Library is pleased to announce the three winners of the Adult Winter Reading Program prizes.  The winners are prizes are — Nancy Caldwell for  an “Indulgence” bag, containing items donated from local Jamesport businesses; David O’Dell for a “Movie Night” bag, containing DVDs, books, popcorn and theater-style candies; and Gloria Lent for a “Casey’s $25 Gift Card” bag, containing a Casey’s gift card. All bags are Daviess County

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
April 3rd, 2017 | Category: Community News, Human Interest | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply