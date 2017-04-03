Daviess County Library announces Adult Winter Reading Program winners

Daviess County Library is pleased to announce the three winners of the Adult Winter Reading Program prizes. The winners are prizes are — Nancy Caldwell for an “Indulgence” bag, containing items donated from local Jamesport businesses; David O’Dell for a “Movie Night” bag, containing DVDs, books, popcorn and theater-style candies; and Gloria Lent for a “Casey’s $25 Gift Card” bag, containing a Casey’s gift card. All bags are Daviess County
