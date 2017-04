Daniel Lee Jackson

Farewell services for Daniel Jackson will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph. Visitation is at 12 p.m.

Daniel Lee Jackson, 30, Cameron, formerly of Jamesport, died on Friday, March 31, 2017.

