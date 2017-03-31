Lincoln County Conservation Agent named statewide MDC outstanding agent of the year
Lincoln County Conservation Agent Kevin Eulinger (right) receives the 2017 Outstanding Agent of the Year award from MDC Protection Division Chief Larry Yamnitz. Eulinger has served in Lincoln County for the past 11 years.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) employs 202 agents throughout the state who protect its fish, forest and wildlife resources. Each one shows commitment to that mission, but every year MDC recognizes one agent who has
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Related
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.