Grand River Choir, Orchestra holding rehearsals

The Grand River Valley Choir & Orchestra will begin rehearsals soon for the summer concert. Choir rehearsals will begin Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Orchestra rehearsals will begin one week later on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. Both the Choir and Orchestra will hold practices at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

Most of the chairs for the orchestra have been filled, but we still need string instruments

