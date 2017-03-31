"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Grand River Choir, Orchestra holding rehearsals

The Grand River Valley Choir & Orchestra will begin rehearsals soon for the summer concert. Choir rehearsals will begin Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Orchestra rehearsals will begin one week later on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. Both the Choir and Orchestra will hold practices at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

Most of the chairs for the orchestra have been filled, but we still need string instruments

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 31st, 2017 | Category: Community News, Entertainment | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply