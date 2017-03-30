"Like" us on Facebook

Velma M. Jones 1919-2017

Funeral services for Velma Jones will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where friends may call after 8 a.m. Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church of King City, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO

March 30th, 2017

