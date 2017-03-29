Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Capitol Perspectives: Taking care of business 'Yes' on the street sales tax » Poosey Digest: Gold in the ol' piano by Freida Marie Crump Greetings from Poosey. So this nice, unsuspecting couple in Shropshire, England, took their old piano in for a tuning. Piano tuning must be a more difficult proposition in England if you have to take the piano to the tuner. The tune-master opened up the instrument and found what British officials will only call a "life-changing" hoard of gold sovereigns minted between the mid-19th and 20th centuries.