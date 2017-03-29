Faith Assembly to host Spring Craft Show

Faith Assembly of God, Polo, is hosting a Spring Craft Show. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served; concessions will be available all day.

The show will contain booths of various crafts, including but not limited to: homemade soaps, salves, candles, home and yard decor, glass lighted blocks, photography, baby items, wooden items, scarves, crocheted and knitted

