Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary

3-21-17

7:01 am – C&I driver east bound 6 Highway from Altamont.

9 am – Court in session.

1:30 pm – Court in session.

3:30 pm – Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (SO) arrested David Edward White, 54, Chillicothe. White was incarcerated at the DDCRJ for Livingston County when the warrant was issued with charges of damage to jail property, E felony, and possession of weapon at county jail, B felony.

