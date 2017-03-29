Creta Gist

Funeral services for Creta Gist were held March 28 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the McFall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the McFall or Fairview Cemeteries, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, Mo. 64402.

Creta Carnell Manring Gist died March 22, 2017, at the King City Nursing Home. She was born April 30, 1929, at McFall, to Chever and Velma Manring.

