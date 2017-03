City wide garage sale and cleanup schedule

The Gallatin spring city wide garage sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, with the community cleanup on trash days the following week.

Garage sale registration is at 109 East Jackson by April 18. A fee of $10 will help defray the cost of advertising and maps which will list and locate every sale. Advertising will be placed in over 14 publications and other media.

Out of town sellers may

