Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Capitol Perspectives: Taking care of business

by Phill Brooks

Missouri’s legislature returns from its spring break with the theme for this year’s General Assembly already set — taking care of business.

Just weeks after the session began, lawmakers had passed and the governor promptly signed a ban on requiring a worker to join a union. Also before the spring break, the legislature sent the governor the first of a package of bills sought by business to

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 29th, 2017

