Steffan Bell

The family of Steffan Bell will receive friends Sunday, April 2, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Steffan Bell, 57, Camden, formerly of Pattonsburg, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Liberty Hospital. Memorial gifts are suggested to the family or the donor’s choice in memory of Steffan Bell.

