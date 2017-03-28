Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Robert L. Huggins 1944-2017 Robert L. Huggins, 73, of Gallatin, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, near Gallatin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gallatin United Methodist Church