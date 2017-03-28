"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Robert L. Huggins 1944-2017

Robert L. Huggins, 73, of Gallatin, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.  Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, near Gallatin.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Gallatin United Methodist Church

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 28th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply