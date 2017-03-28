Meeting held to trim current brush law

A meeting to discuss and revise Daviess County’s current brush law took place at the Lions Club building in Gallatin the afternoon of March 22.

The meeting was hosted by Keith Sutton, president of the Daviess County Farm Bureau.

Missouri State Representative J. Eggleston and State Senator Dan Hegeman were in attendance as were Daviess County Commissioners Randy Sims, David Cox and Wayne Uthe. Also present were representatives from Linn,

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.