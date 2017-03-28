"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Feed directive meeting at Hamilton 

Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) is a new set of regulations from the Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA) which became effective Jan. 1, 2017. Caldwell County Extension Council is hosting an opportunity to learn more about these changes at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church. Jim Humphrey, Extension Livestock Specialist, will lead the discussion.

There is no charge and all interested individuals are encouraged to

March 28th, 2017

