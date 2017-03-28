Feed directive meeting at Hamilton

Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) is a new set of regulations from the Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA) which became effective Jan. 1, 2017. Caldwell County Extension Council is hosting an opportunity to learn more about these changes at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church. Jim Humphrey, Extension Livestock Specialist, will lead the discussion.

There is no charge and all interested individuals are encouraged to

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.