Elk carcass found in Daviess County

Daviess County Conservation (MDC) Agent Alan Bradford said the carcass of an adult male elk was found Sunday, March 26, about a mile west of the Jamesport Community Lake and reported to him on Monday.

The property where the elk was found belongs to Jason Spillman who lives in Idaho. He said he received a call from a neighbor about the find.

“It’s a pretty surprising thing,” Mr. Spillman said.

