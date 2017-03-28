Cold weather rule ends

Missouri Public Service Commission and Kansas Corporation Commission state-wide utility Cold Weather Rules are coming to an end for 2017.

Eligible customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to contact KCP&L by March 31 to establish a payment plan.

Various programs and services are available that will help customers who have fallen behind on their bills and are at risk of being disconnected. Those interested in payment options

