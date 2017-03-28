"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Cold weather rule ends

Missouri Public Service Commission and Kansas Corporation Commission state-wide utility Cold Weather Rules are coming to an end for 2017.

Eligible customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to contact KCP&L by March 31 to establish a payment plan.

Various programs and services are available that will help customers who have fallen behind on their bills and are at risk of being disconnected. Those interested in payment options

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 28th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Public Notices, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply