"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Courthouse news: Retirement Reception for Reta Rains

After 37 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Daviess County, Reta Rains is retiring as collector/treasurer. Please join us to celebrate her retirement on March 31. We will have a reception from 2-4 p.m. on the first floor of the courthouse.

Circuit Court

The following cases were heard by Judge Thomas Chapman on March 15:

Joseph F. Fagan, Gallatin, and Ruth Boe, Coffey, were sentenced in Daviess County

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 28th, 2017 | Category: Courthouse News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply