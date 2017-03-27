Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Gallatin police make three arrests, seek person of interest Jetta V. Rogers 1928-2017 » Pattonsburg Multi-Purpose Center Friday Night Potluck starts at 6 p.m. (bring a dish to share) and Friday Night Card Party starts at 6:30 here at the center. Lunch is served from 11:30-12:30 Monday through Friday, excluding Holidays. Menu April 3-7 Monday: sausage and scrambled eggs, hash brown patty, fruit juice, biscuit & gravy, fruit medley dessert; Tuesday: breaded chicken filet sandwich on bun, seasoned potato wedges, pea salad, frozen sherbet; Wednesday: ham & Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related