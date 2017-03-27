Library celebrates Autism Awareness Month, Organ Donor Month, National Library Week and 4-H Day of Service in April

April is National Autism Awareness Month, celebrated worldwide. Daviess County Library hopes to empower and encourage our community of parents and educators with a recently purchased collection of materials related to autism for adults and children which will be on display for the month of April.

Autism spectrum disorders affect one in 68 individuals in the US. While there is no cause of, or cure for autism, it is treatable.

