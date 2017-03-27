"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Library celebrates Autism Awareness Month, Organ Donor Month, National Library Week and 4-H Day of Service in April

April is National Autism Awareness Month, celebrated worldwide. Daviess County Library hopes to empower and encourage our community of parents and educators with a recently purchased collection of materials related to autism for adults and children which will be on display for the month of April.

Autism spectrum disorders affect one in 68 individuals in the US. While there is no cause of, or cure for autism, it is treatable.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 27th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Education, Entertainment, Public Notices | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply