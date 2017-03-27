Jetta V. Rogers 1928-2017

Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Jetta V. Rogers, 88, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, March 24, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Gallatin First Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will be at the Winston Cemetery.