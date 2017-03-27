"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Gallatin police make three arrests, seek person of interest

The Gallatin Police Department has made three arrests for separate incidents and is seeking a person of interest in regards to a recent burglary.

On March 21, 47-year-old Jayne Christina Cole of Gallatin was arrested on a charge of stealing. This arrest was a result of an investigation by the Gallatin Police Department of a theft from a residence. Cole was issued a summons and released pending her court date.

March 27th, 2017

