Gallatin police make three arrests, seek person of interest

The Gallatin Police Department has made three arrests for separate incidents and is seeking a person of interest in regards to a recent burglary.

On March 21, 47-year-old Jayne Christina Cole of Gallatin was arrested on a charge of stealing. This arrest was a result of an investigation by the Gallatin Police Department of a theft from a residence. Cole was issued a summons and released pending her court date.

