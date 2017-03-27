Disabled veterans meeting in Trenton

The Disabled American Veteran Chapter #60 will conduct a meeting at 7 p.m. on April 3 in the VFW hall located at 919 Washington Street, Trenton.

“This meeting we will be discussing the nomination and election of our chapter officers”, said Jorry Browning, Chapter Adjutant. “Maximum participation by chapter members is highly encouraged.”

Membership in the DAV is open to any man or woman who served in the armed forces

