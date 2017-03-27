"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Active Aging Resource Center

March 31: Nominations for Area Wide Elections; April 4: Blood pressure checks 11-12; April 14: Closed for Good Friday; April 19: Board meeting 10 a.m.; April 21: Blood pressure checks 11-12.

Nominations for Area Wide Elections will be held at 11:15 on Friday, March 31, at the Active Aging Resource Center at 109 South Main Street in Gallatin. Election nominations will be held for the senior center Board of Directors,

March 27th, 2017

