4-H talks animals and wood whittling

Knee-Hi 4-H Club discusses small animal projects and wood whittling at recent meetings
Recent monthly meetings of the Knee-Hi 4-H Club were on held on Feb. 8 and March 8 at the Gallatin Elementary cafeteria. The guest speaker for February was Brandy Burton of Trenton who talked with members about small animal projects of rabbits and chickens. March guest speaker was Jerry Pool of Jameson who demonstrated to members how
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.