Saint Louis Brass at Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will present the Saint Louis Brass Ensemble at Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Although the members of this group look formal when they perform, audiences are pleasantly surprised at the relaxed and informal atmosphere they create. With extraordinary grace, the ensemble transforms the stuffiness associated with classical chamber music, combining professionalism and showmanship to produce a thoroughly enjoyable

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.