Regional jail meeting March 31

The Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail Board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

Old business will include progress on the refrigerator and freezer and training. New business will cover interest on Certificate of Deposits, jail tracker contract, and TIF tax reimbursement.

Closed session will be held.

