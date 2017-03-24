Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Regional jail meeting March 31 Daviess County fifth graders attend water festival » R-3 students listed on honor roll North Daviess recently announced its third quarter Honor Roll. High Honor Roll — 1st Grade: Jastin Affuso, Adyson Morris, Kathleen Ross, Emma Waterbury; 2nd Grade: Kaden Clair, Mekenzi Lambert, Rebecca Wright; 3rd Grade: Emily Linthicum, Kendra McMahon; 4th Grade: Emily Wright; 5th Grade: Jesse Smith, Kristopher Stretch; 6th Grade: Preston Anderson, Kameron Hanes; 7th Grade: None; 8th Grade: Kylana Clair, Angela Sprague;