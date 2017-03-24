"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

R-3 students listed on honor roll

North Daviess recently announced its third quarter Honor Roll.

High Honor Roll —

1st Grade: Jastin Affuso, Adyson Morris, Kathleen Ross, Emma Waterbury;

2nd Grade: Kaden Clair, Mekenzi Lambert, Rebecca Wright;

3rd Grade: Emily Linthicum, Kendra McMahon;

4th Grade: Emily Wright;

5th Grade: Jesse Smith, Kristopher Stretch;

6th Grade: Preston Anderson, Kameron Hanes;

7th Grade: None;

8th Grade: Kylana Clair, Angela Sprague;

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 24th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply