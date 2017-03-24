R-3 students listed on honor roll

North Daviess recently announced its third quarter Honor Roll.
High Honor Roll —
1st Grade: Jastin Affuso, Adyson Morris, Kathleen Ross, Emma Waterbury;
2nd Grade: Kaden Clair, Mekenzi Lambert, Rebecca Wright;
3rd Grade: Emily Linthicum, Kendra McMahon;
4th Grade: Emily Wright;
5th Grade: Jesse Smith, Kristopher Stretch;
6th Grade: Preston Anderson, Kameron Hanes;
7th Grade: None;
8th Grade: Kylana Clair, Angela Sprague;
