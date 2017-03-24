"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Gallatin youth receives Best of Show

Daniel Billings, 16, of Gallatin received first place in Best of Show for this painting of a drake wood duck during judging for the Missouri Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The event took place recently at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Big Muddy Contact Station out of Booneville. Over 200 entries from throughout the state were judged. Daniel’s artwork will represent Missouri in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest

March 24th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Human Interest

