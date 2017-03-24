Gallatin youth receives Best of Show

Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Daniel Billings, 16, of Gallatin received first place in Best of Show for this painting of a drake wood duck during judging for the Missouri Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The event took place recently at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Big Muddy Contact Station out of Booneville. Over 200 entries from throughout the state were judged. Daniel's artwork will represent Missouri in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest