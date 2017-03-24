"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Gallatin R-5 Schools

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Daviess County fifth graders attend water festival      

University of Missouri Extension hosted a Water Festival for 94 Daviess County fifth grade students and their teachers on March 22 at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Those schools participating included Gallatin, Pattonsburg, Tri-County and Winston. The students spent a full day learning about soil erosion, water conservation, habitat adaptation by birds and mammals, biodiversity in ecosystems, point and non-point source pollution, soil types and their ability to hold

March 24th, 2017

