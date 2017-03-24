Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Gallatin youth receives Best of Show » Daviess County fifth graders attend water festival University of Missouri Extension hosted a Water Festival for 94 Daviess County fifth grade students and their teachers on March 22 at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Those schools participating included Gallatin, Pattonsburg, Tri-County and Winston. The students spent a full day learning about soil erosion, water conservation, habitat adaptation by birds and mammals, biodiversity in ecosystems, point and non-point source pollution, soil types and their ability to hold Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related