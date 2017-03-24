"Like" us on Facebook

Cameron Terry recognized by GRTS

Sixteen students from Grand River Technical School (GRTS), including Gallatin High School student Cameron Terry in Auto Service Technology, have been recognized as “Students of the Quarter” for the third quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.

GRTS instructors selected Cameron for this honor based on the following criteria: outstanding work ethic, excellent attendance, good manners, and superior grades.

Cameron will receive a certificate of excellence, a specially-designed sweatshirt recognizing his

March 24th, 2017

