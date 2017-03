GHS FCCLA qualifies 16 for national competition, wins third in project

Gallatin FCCLA chapter qualified 16 students for national competition and was selected as the third place state winner for their ‘Families First’ national program project.

The ‘Families First’ project was called Operation Unstoppable Christmas and was awarded during the annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership

