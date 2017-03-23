"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Darla Tolle 1969-2017

Graveside services for Darla Tolle will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Coffey Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. No scheduled visitation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darla Tolle Memorial Fund in care of McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Darla Jean Tolle, 47, Gallatin, died Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Cameron Regional Medical

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
