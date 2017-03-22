Winston offers teacher contracts, approves football contract

The Winston R-6 Board of Education offered teaching contracts to all returning non-tenured teachers during an executive session of their March 20 meeting and approved the 2017-2018 school calendar with the first day of classes beginning on Aug. 16.

Katie Martin was offered a tenured teaching contract. Jordan Hale of Lathrop was hired as an elementary teacher.

A resignation from high school English teacher Abigail Yohn was accepted, effective at

