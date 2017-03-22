"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Winston offers teacher contracts, approves football contract

The Winston R-6 Board of Education offered teaching contracts to all returning non-tenured teachers during an executive session of their March 20 meeting and approved the 2017-2018 school calendar with the first day of classes beginning on Aug. 16.

Katie Martin was offered a tenured teaching contract. Jordan Hale of Lathrop was hired as an elementary teacher.

A resignation from high school English teacher Abigail Yohn was accepted, effective at

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
