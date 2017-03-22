Poosey Digest: A little more love

by Freida Marie Crump
Greetings from Poosey.
She was beautiful, perhaps one of the loveliest young girls I’d ever seen… well over six feet tall, slender, dressed modestly in jeans, a sweater and pointed stocking hat. She was shopping at our local food mart with a lady who I assumed was her mother. As the two cruised the aisles communicating with each other via simple nods and smiles, I couldn’t
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.