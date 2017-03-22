"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Gallatin R-5 Schools

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Missouri hires Martin as new head basketball coach

By Benjamin Herrold

Last week, after a highly anticipated search, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk named Cuonzo Martin the next head basketball coach of the Tigers.

Martin, who had been the coach at California for three seasons, is from East St. Louis and coached at Missouri State, so he has some local ties.

One of the key reasons Martin was hired was the hope that he could recruit well, especially

March 22nd, 2017

