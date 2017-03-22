Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Drink from your own well Gallatin High School Play…Murder at the Malt Shop… serves up the laughs » Mid-season summary by State Rep. J. Eggleston This week marks the midway point of the 2017 legislative session. The House and Senate are in session from early January to mid-May, with a one week spring break in the middle, which is March 20-24. So, here is a summary of the House of Representatives’ accomplishments so far, and some status updates on bills I have previously presented to you: Ethics Reform (HB 60) Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related