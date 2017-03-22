Gallatin FFA earns recognition in Area II Leadership Event

Several Gallatin FFA members participated in the Area II Leadership Development Events held March 8 in Cameron and March 15 in Gallatin.

Graydee Rains placed second and received a gold for his complete record book. Tom Crouse received a bronze medal for his incomplete record book.

Zoe Bradford received a silver medal for her placement record book. Megan Cox and Jacob Wilson received a bronze for the Chapter Secretary Book

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.