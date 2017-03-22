"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Gallatin FFA earns recognition in Area II Leadership Event

Several Gallatin FFA members participated in the Area II Leadership Development Events held March 8 in Cameron and March 15 in Gallatin.

Graydee Rains placed second and received a gold for his complete record book. Tom Crouse received a bronze medal for his incomplete record book.

Zoe Bradford received a silver medal for her placement record book. Megan Cox and Jacob Wilson received a bronze for the Chapter Secretary Book

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 22nd, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Clubs & Organizations, School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply